This isn't the first time the former couple has had a tough time keeping their memories straight. Back in January, Joe and Teresa argued over a necklace he gave her for Mother's Day one year. “You don’t remember anything. I bought you a lot of things. My wife’s brain is going mush!” he said at the time. Milania was quick to back him, she added, "He’s saying he did, so he did. You don’t remember anything, so you don’t! You have such a bad memory.”