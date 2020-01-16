trending in COUPLES

Teresa Giudice isn’t happy with her estranged husband Joe Giudice. On the January 15 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Bravo star complained that her four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11, take their father’s side during many arguments.

