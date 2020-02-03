Teresa Giudice and ex, Joe Giudice, are taking a moment to celebrate their daughter, Milania! On February 2, the former couple shared heartfelt tributes to social media in honor of their 14-year-old’s special day.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Teresa Giudice and ex, Joe Giudice, are taking a moment to celebrate their daughter, Milania! On February 2, the former couple shared heartfelt tributes to social media in honor of their 14-year-old’s special day.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!