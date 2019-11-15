Some celebrity couples make total sense, like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. But there are plenty of other celebrity couples that leave us scratching our heads. Whether one is rock and the other is country (ahem, Gwen and Blake), there is a huge age differences or a relationship that comes totally out of left field (we are looking at you Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale), it is always interesting to see which relationships will last and which will come to a screeching halt.

Although celebrity romances generally don’t have a long life span, many of these odd couples are showing no signs of slowing down. Despite the age gap, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his director wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, are one hot couple that are going strong, as are Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson. Zooey Deschanel has raised eyebrows by stepping out with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The jury is still out on whether their relationship will last!

Want to discover more unusual pairs? Check out our round-up of the top 15 most surprising celebrity couples ever!