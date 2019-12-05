trending in NEWS
Who’s your crush? For these celebrities, they could not help themselves and took to social media to let the world know who it is that makes their hearts beat a little faster. For some, it’s their significant other, and for others, it is not! What better way to let someone know you think they are hot than to take to Instagram and announce it in front of tens of millions!
From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian, many stars have found the confidence to salute a man on social media. Some of these choices are bound to surprise, such as Halle Berry and her adoration of a certain sporty soul.
This is an entertaining and exciting list. Read on to see if you and your favorite celebs share the same crush!
View this post on Instagram
#mcm FaceTiming with my man crush. (Yes in bed. Deal with it!) 😍😜😂
A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on
View this post on Instagram
#mcm to two of the most handsome fellas I know! #babyindie and #myoneandonly #looksgoodonyoubabe 💙💙
A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on
View this post on Instagram
I only wish you’d found me sooner #mcm
A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on
View this post on Instagram
My MCM goes to @greggsulkin not because he has the cutest dimples and adorable accent but because he is a selfless, caring and good person...he is also a hero. Beyond all the work he does with charity and time he gives to making the world a better and safer place, he is heroic at home. Last week, at the movies with his mum and dad, the fire alarm went off and after he made sure his mum and I were safe, he and his dad assisted the woman in the wheel chair that everyone else left behind. Luckily, the alarm was false but he didn't know it at the time. For this, you Gregg are my MCM today and everyday. @greggsulkin
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
All about this #ManCrushMonday, @BrianTcity – the #1 @UFC ranked featherweight 👊🏾! So grateful he said yes to training with me in preparation for #BruisedTheMovie, and cannot wait to share what we cook up together 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bPNTggc9SM
— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 25, 2019
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on
