Who’s your crush? For these celebrities, they could not help themselves and took to social media to let the world know who it is that makes their hearts beat a little faster. For some, it’s their significant other, and for others, it is not! What better way to let someone know you think they are hot than to take to Instagram and announce it in front of tens of millions!

MORE: The hottest celeb dads, from Chris Hemsworth to Ryan Reynolds!

From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian, many stars have found the confidence to salute a man on social media. Some of these choices are bound to surprise, such as Halle Berry and her adoration of a certain sporty soul.

MORE: Which celebs have the hottest six packs?

This is an entertaining and exciting list. Read on to see if you and your favorite celebs share the same crush!