Adrienne Bailon believes that she is different in more ways than one! On the January 7 episode of The Real, the 36-year-old claimed that she might be an alien.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Adrienne Bailon believes that she is different in more ways than one! On the January 7 episode of The Real, the 36-year-old claimed that she might be an alien.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!