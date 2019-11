Tamera Mowry looked angelic as ever as she celebrated Halloween on The Real. On the October 31 episode of the talk show, the cohosts dressed up in bold outfits inspired by Met Gala looks over the past few years. The Sister, Sister actress spoke about how she wasn’t allowed to dress up for the spooky holiday as a kid because of her religious upbringing. However, Tamera, 41, was able to find a blessed loophole.