Photo credit: shutterstock

The conversation on the show began when the hosts, Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon and Jeannie Mai were discussing JetBlue. "JetBlue airlines has a new security question and it's very questionable. JetBlue customers recently tweeted a picture of the JetBlue program members being asked their favorite child as a security question. JetBlue stands by the quest and saying 'People know they have a favorite child and studies have shown that parents do you favor or at least show favoritism over their children,'" the hosts said. "Is this a question that JetBlue should be asking? Do you think the truth is, are you the favorite child?" the ladies asked each other.