Singer The Weeknd took the COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a face mask to a whole new level.

The Weeknd rocked the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 22, with a stellar performance of “In Your Eyes” and “Save Your Tears” on the empty streets of Los Angeles, Calif., as fireworks went off around him. And while fans and viewers couldn’t help but praise the artist for winning favorite soul/R&B male artist, favorite soul/R&B album for “After Hours” and favorite soul/R&B song for “Heartless,” many were more focused on why he was wearing a full-faced bandage during his performance and acceptance speeches.

The “Blinding Lights” singer gave no explanation for the interesting attire while accepting his three awards.

A bruised face appears to be a reoccurring theme for The Weeknd. He previously sported a bloody face injury when accepting his “After Hours” album aesthetic award at the VMAs in August. The 30-year-old also had bloody face injuries during his “Blinding Lights” music video and wore a bandage with dried-blood makeup for his “SNL” performance in March.