It has been an unconventional year with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but it didn’t stop the NFL from playing this season.

The Super Bowl is the biggest day for sports in America, and many specifically tune in to see who will be performing at the halftime show.

The Weeknd announced on Thursday that he will headline the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 7, in Tampa, Fla.

The “Blinding Lights” singer gushed about “performing on the iconic stage,” via Twitter. “See you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV.”

The official sponsor, Pepsi, tweeted out the exciting news: “When your talent is limitless, you belong on the world’s largest stage. @theweeknd #PepsiHalftime #SBLV @rocnation.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, with over 104 million people tuning in last year to see cultural icons Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rock the stage.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is serving as the entertainment advisors of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own,” the rapper said in a statement. “His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry. This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Last year it was announced that Roc Nation had entered a long-term partnership with the NFL as the league’s official Live Music Entertainment Strategist. The partnership aims to “nurture and strengthen community” through music and support the NFL’s Inspire Change social justice initiative.

“We had this conversation, you can’t go to a city, plop a show down and then leave,” Jay-Z said at the time. “Like, at least speak to the community. Speak to the guys that’s on the ground organizing things and trying to make things better, in that sort of way. Tampa’s next. I love Tampa.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is a Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer. He has won three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards and is one of the most successful Canadian recording artists of all time, with more than 75 million records sold globally.