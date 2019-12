Photo credit: INSTARImages

During an appearance on the podcast Ladies Like Us, T.I. shared that his daughter’s hymen is not broken. “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” T.I. shared. “Deyjah’s, 18, just graduated high school now and she’s attending her first year of college, figuring it out for herself,” the rapper continued. “And yes, not only have we had the conversation about sex, we have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”