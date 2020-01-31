Photo credit: INSTARImages

“Many women feel the need to #snapback right away after they deliver,” the actress continued. “That was never the goal for me. I was called #fat during my #pregnancy and I was called #fat after my #pregnancy. Why do we do this to each other? Instead of #love one another other? I will never understand that. I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey.”