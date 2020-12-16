No mission is impossible for Tom Cruise, especially when it comes to making sure his films get made. In a recently released audio recording, Cruise was heard blasting the Mission: Impossible 7 crew after he saw members breaking COVID-19 guidelines while on set — and Twitter users had a lot to say about his meltdown.

After the 58-year-old saw two crew members standing too close to each other, Cruise shouted, “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” OK! reported on Tuesday, December 15. The film has been delayed after 12 people in Italy tested positive for the virus. Since returning to the U.K., Cruise made it known that he would do everything in his power to make sure this film gets made, despite the current restrictions due to the pandemic.

“We are not shutting this f**king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f**king gone,” he continued to shout at the 50 staff members who witnessed the outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden.

Some thought Cruise’s meltdown was a bit over the top, some cheered from the sidelines, some thought it was absolutely hysterical, and some… totally want to see Mission: Impossible 7 now. Regardless, Twitter was ablaze after the on-set breakdown — and OK! has rounded up some of the best reactions.

Scroll through to see Twitter responses sure to make you LOL.