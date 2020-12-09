Hollywood icons Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted children are notoriously private. Connor Cruise once tried to follow in his fathers footsteps and took a shot at acting, before making a name for himself as a DJ — playing his first big gig at 16-years-old.

Now at 25, Connor has a new passion in life… fishing. The famous son is living in Clearwater, Fla. — which happens to be home to Scientology’s international headquarters — and spending his days relaxing on the water.

Radar Online reported back in 2018, that Cruise’s passion for fishing actually had become a profession for him. The site said that he worked “as a deep-sea fishing deckhand” for a charter boat and “worked for peanuts filleting finny critters caught by tourists who have no idea he’s the son of Hollywood royalty.”

Connor and his sister, Bella, have for the most part shied away from the spotlight of Hollywood and their famous parents’ shadow and forged a path of their own. Bella is an artist, who happily lives in London with her husband, Max Parker, and their pet reptile. While Connor is married to fellow Scientologist Silvia Zanchi and spends his days chilling in Florida.

