Do not mess with Tom Cruise! The actor had a meltdown while on set of Mission: Impossible 7 and yelled at the crew if they were to breach quarantine.

After the 58-year-old saw two members of the crew standing close to each other, he shouted, “If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” an audio tape, which was posted by The Sun (listen to the clip here), revealed.

“And if anyone in this crew does, that’s it — and you too and you too,” he screamed. “And you, don’t you ever f**king do it again.”

The outlet reported that 50 staff members witnessed the outburst at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, which left them shocked.

However, the Risky Business star didn’t stop there and made it clear that he is doing everything in his power to get this film made, despite current restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

“They’re back in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” he stated. “We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfu**kers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down.

“We are not shutting this f**king movie down. Is it understood?” he said. “If I see it again, you’re f**king gone.”

The film has been delayed after 12 people in Italy tested positive for the virus. Following the news, 150 extras were told not to come to Venice. Since returning to the U.K., Cruise has made every effort possible to get his movie made. The Hollywood star has been photographed wearing a mask and is constantly looking for anyone that breaks the rules.

Cruise even paid $671,000 to have cast and crew isolate on an old cruise ship.

Despite the sticky situation, Cruise has made the best out of filming his new movie since he got close with his costar Hayley Atwell. A source told OK! that the British actress, 38, was spotted making trips to Cruise’s apartment in London after filming resumed.

“It happens every time. I think it is because of his charisma and the insular nature of filming,” the insider said about how Cruise manages to snuggle up to his co-workers. “He is so intense and invested in the filming on all levels.

“As an actor, he wants to be there for his co-stars once the camera is rolling, and he makes his on-screen romances seem so real, which is probably why he has dated so many leading ladies,” the insider said.