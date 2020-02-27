trending in NEWS
Tristan Thompson took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of son Prince on Wednesday, February 26, but he quickly received a wave of negative comments on the post. Trolls accused him of never spending time with his little boy and focusing more on his and Khloe Kardashian‘s daughter True.
View this post on Instagram
Fit check ✔️ Yessirskii Princey 👑
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
We had the best time at Cali’s Birthday party!!
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
These will be the 𝐵𝐸𝒮𝒯 Memories💫 🇯🇲. My Swimsuit&Cover Up is from @whatjordywore 💛💚🖤💛💚🖤
A post shared by 🏆 𝒥𝑜𝓇𝒹𝓎 𝒞. 🏆 (@alleyesonjordyc) on
View this post on Instagram
Dancing with my Princess Tutu 👑 ❤️
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on
