It seems Tyler Cameron may be giving some roses to new flame Ireland Borba following his famous fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The former Bachelorette contestant — who got together with Hadid, 25, last summer before she went back to on-again-off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik — sparked romance rumors with the Instagram model after he reportedly left his pals in the Big Apple to spend time with Borba before heading to his home in Florida. Borba also lives in Florida.

While Cameron, 27, told The New York Times he’s “not dating her,” the reality star and model may be in the early stages of their brewing romance. Cameron knows a thing or two about dating in the public eye after first becoming a Bachelor Nation favorite on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. (Maybe he’s trying to keep his new relationship on the down-low?)

The handsome hunk isn’t the only one with a famous ex. Borba reportedly had a past with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot after the former flames were spotted on a date at a Top Golf in Tampa, Fla., last year.

Scroll through to see Cameron’s stunning new flame.