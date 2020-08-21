While Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’s romance was so last season, it appears the former Bachelorette contestant still holds a torch for his ex, replaying what would have happened if he was the last man standing.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the 27-year-old confessed to thinking about “all these what-ifs” had he ended up getting the final rose on season 15 of the reality show. The Barkitecture host revealed often wonders what would have been like to plan a wedding with the southern bell.

“[It’s] definitely something I think about, and we’ve talked about [it] before,” the male model disclosed. “But, you can’t live in that world. What-ifs will kill you. You know? So, I try to stay away from that kind of thinking.”

6 BACHELOR & BACHELORETTE CONTESTANTS WHO DIDN’T NEED

Cameron continued to share his feelings towards the Dancing With The Stars winner: “She’s an incredible person. There’s no doubt that I think we would have been just fine, but we kind of went our [separate] ways and are different people than what we were then.”

“So, I may seem a little different, a little more difficult.” The football said, adding that he feels “lucky to have her as a friend.”

After the 25-year-old bachelorette sent Cameron packing, the former couple took some time apart. Once The Bachelorette season aired, the winner, Jed Wyatt, and the former beauty pageant queen’s relationship quickly fizzled after a month when she found out about his complicated relationship with his ex-Haley Stevens.

The Alabama native then asked Cameron out on the live After The Final Rose special last August, but their romance dwindled once he moved from L.A. to New York City.

COLTON UNDERWOOD EXPOSES CHRIS HARRISON AND BACHELOR PRODUCERS FOR ‘ABUSE’ OF EX- CASSIE RANDOLPH

Not long after his move, the 6’2 contestant sparked a romantic fling with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The model couple connected in August 2019 and were seen multiple times walking around the Big Apple. Things ended shortly after in October when the former Victoria Secret model rekindled her previous long-time romance with Zayn Malik in December- who are currently expecting their first child.

However, the reality couple rekindled their friendship in March when Cameron’s mom, Andrea, tragically died from a brain aneurysm. Brown then quarantined with Cameron, the new bachelor, Matt James, and some other friends for about a month.

The Florida native also quickly jumped to the blonde beauty’s defense in May after receiving backlash for dropping the n-word during an Instagram live.

JOJO FLETCHER WILL TEMPORARILY REPLACE CHRIS HARRISON AFTER HIS DECISION TO LEAVE ‘THE BACHELOR’ SET

An insider told Life & Style, “Obviously, he doesn’t support what Hannah said, but he’d never throw her under the bus,” the source continued. “He proved that when they were on the show, and he constantly defended her to the other guys.”

The source added that he “still cares deeply” for his bachelorette. It seems the football player will remain by her side until he really is the last man standing.