Having a little too much fun in the tub? Tyler Cameron left very little to the imagination when he stripped down naked on Wednesday, October 28, via Instagram.

“Guys I think this quarantine is starting to crack me but who cares, nudes are in anyways,” the 27-year-old captioned the sexy snap.

Not only did fans get a kick out of the picture, but Bachelor Nation gave Cameron a hard time. Dylan Barbour wrote, “What are you doing?” while Clay Harbor added, “You better be high.” Chris Harrison quipped, “Nope.”

Meanwhile, the handsome hunk’s followers were thoroughly enjoying the snapshot. One person wrote, “I will DM you my number ASAP,” while another echoed, “Zooms into 2nd pic.” A third added, “Don’t be shy, show some more.”

Cameron’s bestie, Matt James, is currently filming his season of The Bachelor at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania, and people are convinced that the Florida native has arrived on set. A Reddit user focused in on a curtain in the corner of one of Cameron’s Instagram pictures and determined that it matched a curtain at the hotel.

While it’s unclear what exactly Cameron might be doing there, it’s safe to say that he’s most likely giving his pal James some advice. Wells Adams was also spotted on set, according to some Internet sleuths.

The model made waves when he competed for Hannah Brown’s heart on The Bachelorette in 2019. Brown, 26, chose Jed Wyatt over Cameron, but they ultimately called it quits. Over time, Cameron and Brown got back in touch and even quarantined together in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Despite sharing a bed, the former flames revealed what actually went down between them while they were in the Sunshine State. “People think we were hooking up the whole time. Never kissed,” the former beauty queen said in her YouTube video called “What Really Happened?,” which premiered on Tuesday, October 6.

“We went from a dating show where it didn’t work out, then not talking to each other, trauma happens, we hang out, to living together,” Cameron said. “Twelve times more the amount of time in that house together for those 18 days than we did on the show.”

Cameron’s mother, Andrea Cameron, passed away in March, while Brown’s brother overdosed during that same period. As a result, the two leaned on each other, and now are just navigating their new normal — as friends.

“Everything we’ve been through, all the stuff we’ve done, we care about each other, we’re there for each other,” Cameron said. “I’m super stoked where we’re at right now. We’re able to sit here and have fun with each other. This has been the best conversation we’ve had.”

We wouldn’t mind some more of those snaps though — just saying!