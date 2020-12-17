Traveling is fun — but packing can be torture. Remember how your last trip took hours to prepare for, or how you thought you had enough boxes for your belongings? Perhaps packing went smoothly, but when you arrived at your destination, you forgot where you kept your swimsuit?

Yes, we know that feeling. However, if you’re traveling this holiday season (or officially moving your quarantine to a different location entirely), OK! has you covered.

CHEERS! KATIE HOLMES SHARES 5 TIPS FOR CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAYS — AT HOME

Below you will find tips and tricks to ensure that your suitcase and car trunk (even a moving truck, for more permanent moves!) are packed in an organized and efficient way, whether you’re going on a weekend getaway or relocating across the country.

Scroll through the gallery below for more!