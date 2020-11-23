Nothing says *I’m over my ex* like posting an endless amount of stripped-down thirst trap photos since the breakup.

Sofia Richie‘s Instagram has gotten quite steamy since the model ended things with her boyfriend of three years, Scott Disick. The former flames’ romance fizzled out in May when the 37-year-old checked himself into rehab. After taking another shot at love, Richie and Disick ultimately called it quits in August.

Since the on-again-off-again couple’s final breakup, the 22-year-old’s been “out every night with some really shady types,” a source exclusively told OK!. Richie’s father is “not liking what he’s hearing about her partying and dating habits,” the source added. “Lionel thought breaking free from Scott would mean a calmer life, but it just seems like she’s going off the rails.”

Richie’s wild outings and most recent thirst trap come after her ex-boyfriend struck up a romance with Amelia Hamlin, 19. The new flames attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed 25th birthday bash together and were recently spotted packing on the PDA at the beach last week.

Meanwhile, Richie continues to post seductive shots of herself in nearly nothing, as she embraces single life.

Take a look at the model’s stripped-down posts since her split from Disick.