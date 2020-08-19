For a lot of people, true love is hard to find — it’s quite a journey.

However, Adele, who has gone through a remarkable transformation since she shot to fame, believes that she has found her true love and is “in love with it.”

The credit for Adele’s major transformation goes to the self-help book writer Glennon Doyle who left her husband and got together with a female soccer star.

The 32-year-old Adele urged her millions of Instagram followers to follow the messages that Doyle has in her book Untamed.

It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream,” said the ‘Hello’ singer.

Other fans of the self-help book include Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

The self-help book unveils the journey of the 44-year-old author falling for the US Olympic football star Abby Wambach. She also learned that her husband Craig Melton had cheated on her with several other women.

Things weren’t so uphill with the football star as well, as the country’s all-time top goalscorer was arrested for driving under the influence. She lad later admitted that she was hooked on to prescription drugs.

The author of the book talks about the free spirit of women, saying that “what the world needs is masses of women who are entirely out of control.”

Adele’s seemed to talk about the same message to her fans on Instagram. She said, “Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life, do it. Read it. Live it.”

Read below to the steps that Doyle mentions in the book that can help on the path to self-love: