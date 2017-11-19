Unbothered
Usher Takes A Relaxing Walk With His Wife After Major Break In Herpes Scandal
Grace Miguel has been very supportive of the singer during his ordeal.
Usher looked relaxed as he walked with his wife Grace Miguel in Los Angeles. And for good reason! The singer, who has been involved in a herpes scandal, after several people, including a man, accused him of exposing them to the STD, got a major break on Friday, after one $20 million lawsuit was dismissed.
