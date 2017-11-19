Usher Takes A Relaxing Walk With His Wife After Major Break In Herpes Scandal

Accuser Laura Helm allegedly was recorded telling someone during a phone call two days before filing the suit that she had only ever had protected sex with him.

Her lawyer reportedly then withdrew from the case and when she got a new attorney, they filed legal documents to dismiss it. However, it was without prejudice and "with intent to refile."

Still, Usher looked unbothered as he headed to the Chateau Marmont Hotel with his wife and their adorable dog.

He dressed down in black athletic gear, but paired the look with some pretty expensive red Louis Vuitton slippers. And his wife Grace has been extremely supportive throughout his ordeal. Earlier this month, when asked about Usher's scandal while at LAX , the 48-year-old said, according to reports, "People are people, living their lives — have a great day."

And it appeared she was on FaceTime with her husband at the time. When pushed further, she simply replied, "That's it."