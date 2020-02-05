Vanessa Bryant is taking a moment to remember her late husband, Kobe. On January 26, news broke that the former Lakers star and their daughter, Gianna, were among the nine victims that died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Vanessa Bryant is taking a moment to remember her late husband, Kobe. On January 26, news broke that the former Lakers star and their daughter, Gianna, were among the nine victims that died in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!