Wedding dress designer Hayley Paige put her New York City condo on the market amid her nasty legal battle with her bosses at JLM Couture.

The blonde beauty, 31, resigned as head designer from the company after her contract negotiations fell through. Paige — whose real name is Hayley Paige Gutman — previously hoped for a deal that didn’t feel “so one-sided” regarding what she was allowed to post on social media. She is now involved in a lawsuit over her name and likeness, as the court already granted the company control over her Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest accounts.

Paige took to her alternative account, @allthatglittersonthegram, to share her side of the story via an Instagram video.

The Say Yes To The Dress star is now looking to reign in a big check amid the costly suit. Paige put her home on the market for $2.795 million, with the help of realtor Scott Francis, who is part of Million Dollar Listing reality star Ryan Serhant‘s real estate brokerage.

