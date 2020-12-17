Talk about blue balls… from the cold, duh! Million Dollar Listing: New York star Ryan Serhant stripped down and worked out in the middle of a snowstorm — cause why not?

“An accurate representation of how PUMPED I am for my first @bigmoneyenergy Power Hour tonight 💪❄️,” he captioned the sexy snap.

The realtor was promoting his teachings that he says will show you “how to RULE at work, DOMINATE at life, and MAKE millions.”

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER‘S SON JOSEPH‘S *BODY IS A WONDERLAND* — 10 SEXY SNAPS

Bravo made the hunky realtor a household name, but it’s his out-of-the-box approach to selling houses that has made him one of the top brokers in NYC.

Recently in an interview with Forbes, the reality star talked about how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the real estate market and how he conducts business.

“There’s a lot of general fear and uncertainty. And when you have uncertainty in the market, people hesitate to spend money,” he told the outlet.

10 OF MARK WAHLBERG‘S MOST AROUSING THIRST TRAPS — SEE PHOTOS

The 36-year-old went on to explain how younger people have changed the game when it comes to showing prospective buyers homes that are available. He said that they “start to look on YouTube before they even go to Google,” to view luxury properties.

Although many of his fans lust over the handsome reality star, he celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary to his wife, Emilia Bechrakis, earlier this year.

In a never-before-shared photo on Instagram, he wrote: “This picture was taken at a quiet moment. When we just had each other. With no cameras. For a few minutes. And I’ll never forget looking at you and saying, ‘Today is our wedding day, and I just married the love of my life.’ Happy Anniversary @emilia_bechrakis 😍.”

~TALK DIRTY TO US!~ JASON DERULO‘S DROOLWORTHY SNAPS ARE TO DIE FOR — SEE PHOTOS

Serhant and Bechrakis met at a Greek Jewish Party in New York. The Sell It Like Serhant star had arranged to meet a client at the party. At first, Bechrakis thought that he was either gay or married.

The pair ultimately hit it off at the soirée and as viewers saw in Season 4 of MDLNY, Serhant paid hundreds-of-thousands of dollars to shut down Times Square to propose to the brunette beauty. The two tied the knot in July 2016. The happy couple share one child together, daughter Zena.