Wendy Williams clapped back at Howard Stern after he dissed her for getting into the National Radio Hall of Fame before him. The radio host turned talk show host addressed their previously squashed beef on the Wendy Williams Show on January 15.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Wendy Williams clapped back at Howard Stern after he dissed her for getting into the National Radio Hall of Fame before him. The radio host turned talk show host addressed their previously squashed beef on the Wendy Williams Show on January 15.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!