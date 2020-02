Photo credit: MEGA

Back in September 2019, Malika announced that she was expecting her first child with ex-boyfriend. "I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant! I didn't know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!" she wrote at the time.