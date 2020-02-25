trending in BABIES
- 'RHOBH' Star Teddi Mellencamp Gives Birth To Baby Number Three!
- Amy Duggar Jokes That She Wants To ‘Adopt Like 50 Children’
- Teddi Mellencamp Documents Last Days Of Her Pregnancy With Sexy Maternity Shoot
- Ali Fedotowsky Mortified’ After 1-Year-Old Son Riley Poops In Resort Pool
- Jessa Wears Cute Matching Outfits With Her Daughter — ‘I Just Couldn’t Resist’
Malika Haqq hasn’t even given birth, but she has already booked her post-pregnancy plastic surgery. The reality star shared a photo of herself with her doctor on Instagram on Tuesday, February 25 and revealed that the two have gotten the jump on her mommy makeover plans. However, she received backlash from fans for focusing on her looks rather than motherhood.
View this post on Instagram
2020 is personal. I’m coming for everything.
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
I mean business @prettylittlething
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Malika (@malika) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Malika Haqq
Sound off in the comments below!