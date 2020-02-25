trending in BABIES

Malika Haqq hasn’t even given birth, but she has already booked her post-pregnancy plastic surgery. The reality star shared a photo of herself with her doctor on Instagram on Tuesday, February 25 and revealed that the two have gotten the jump on her mommy makeover plans. However, she received backlash from fans for focusing on her looks rather than motherhood.

