Wendy Williams has no apologies for taking her son Kevin Hunter Jr. to a strip club. The talk show host revealed why she took her son out for a night of partying on The Wendy Williams Show on October 25.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Wendy Williams has no apologies for taking her son Kevin Hunter Jr. to a strip club. The talk show host revealed why she took her son out for a night of partying on The Wendy Williams Show on October 25.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!