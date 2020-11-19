Legend Whitney Houston‘s family is plagued by tragedy, as another person in her inner circle has passed away. Singer Bobby Brown‘s 28-year-old son, Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, Calif., on Wednesday, November 18.

Police arrived at his home at 1:50 p.m., where they found the young man. The cause of death is not yet known.

LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said they do not believe foul play was involved.

Bobby Jr. is the second child Brown has lost. The singer’s daughter — whom he shared with with ex-wife Houston — Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away in 2015. Her “adopted brother” whom Bobbi also dated, Nick Gordon, passed away in January from a heroin overdose, while Houston died after drowning in a bathtub in 2012.

