Yolanda Hadid Gushes About The New Man In Her Life!

She also opened up last summer about her seven-year struggle with Lyme Disease, something that was also a topic during her time on RHOBH. The disease caused her health to deteriorate as she began to experience muscle weakness, memory loss, and more confusing symptoms.

Making a Model. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Looks like things are getting better for her, as she is set to star on Lifetime’s new television show. She spoke withon where she is now with her life , exclaiming “It’s such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter.”

And yes, love is in the air for her! “I am so in love right now” she exclaimed, as she officially spoke about being off the market since her divorce from David. "I'm very blessed to have found a beautiful love," she gushed, confirming that the man in question is actually a businessman, not a celebrity.

As for details on who he is, she’s keeping them under wraps. "He's a very private person," she added. "I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I'm going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it.”

Katharine McPhee, and rumored to be Meanwhile, her ex David has been seen all over town with her new girlfriend, and rumored to be proposing to his much younger girlfriend some time in the near future! Could this be a reason why Yolanda is keeping things private with her businessman beau while David struts his stuff with his new girl?