'I Am So In Love'
Yolanda Hadid Gushes About The New Man In Her Life!
She opens up about her mystery businessman beau and plans to keep things private.
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid has been going through a rough time over the past couple of years. She has been very vocal about her years long fight against Lyme Disease, as well as her recent divorce from ex-husband David Foster. Luckily, things seem to be taking a turn for the positive for her as she just revealed she has a new man in her life and is ready to move on to her next chapter!
