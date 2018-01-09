COUPLES
'I Am So In Love'

Yolanda Hadid Gushes About The New Man In Her Life!

January 9, 2018 11:02AM

She opens up about her mystery businessman beau and plans to keep things private.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid has been going through a rough time over the past couple of years. She has been very vocal about her years long fight against Lyme Disease, as well as her recent divorce from ex-husband David Foster. Luckily, things seem to be taking a turn for the positive for her as she just revealed she has a new man in her life and is ready to move on to her next chapter! 

Yolanda Hadid Gushes About The New Man In Her Life!

Her love life was at a stand still for quite some time, as her and ex-husband David announced their divorce back in December 2015. The divorce itself didn’t become finalized, however, until October 2017.  The couple were together for nine years but don’t share any kids with one another, as she has three children: Gigi, Bella and Anwar, with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid
She also opened up last summer about her seven-year struggle with Lyme Disease, something that was also a topic during her time on RHOBH.  The disease caused her health to deteriorate as she began to experience muscle weakness, memory loss, and more confusing symptoms.
Looks like things are getting better for her, as she is set to star on Lifetime’s new television show Making a Model.  She spoke with Entertainment Tonight on where she is now with her life, exclaiming “It’s such an exciting time in my life, being finally healthy and ready to move on to the next chapter.”
And yes, love is in the air for her!  “I am so in love right now” she exclaimed, as she officially spoke about being off the market since her divorce from David. "I'm very blessed to have found a beautiful love," she gushed, confirming that the man in question is actually a businessman, not a celebrity.  
As for details on who he is, she’s keeping them under wraps.  "He's a very private person," she added. "I think that after having such public fiasco in my last relationship, I think that I'm going to try to keep this private for as long as I can and enjoy it.”  
Meanwhile, her ex David has been seen all over town with her new girlfriend Katharine McPhee, and rumored to be proposing to his much younger girlfriend some time in the near future! Could this be a reason why Yolanda is keeping things private with her businessman beau while David struts his stuff with his new girl? 
What are your thoughts on Yolanda keeping her new man a secret for now?  Sound off in the comments! 

