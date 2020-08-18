The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has really put forth numerous challenges for film crews to resume production and Andy Cohen has felt no different while filming Real Housewives amid coronavirus.

The executive producer spoke to E! about the challenges the crew went through and how it is to juggle different filming schedules.

“I mean, it was really odd on one level but it was also amazing to be doing an in person…and we were all six feet away, we weren’t allowed to touch,” he said in reference to filming the recent socially distanced The Real Housewives Of New York reunion. “But it was really, it was still really dramatic and it was just it was exciting.”

As the current season of RHONY is wrapping up soon, The Real Housewives of Potomac just began airing. the 52-year teased that this season is “very dramatic” and he loves it.

“There’s a lot of shifts in alliances as the season goes, and there’s a lot of really compelling personal stories with the women that I think will surprise a lot of people,” he revealed.

Production has also started on the new seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Dallas although the process isn’t easy with several restrictions around COVID-19 in place. However, Andy said that he is following all the required protocols even though they are “challenging.”

“I mean, I think that what you’ll see is a little more…I think the women will be at home more, at each other’s homes [and] outside,” he said.

Several other challenges lie in wait for the shoot as the cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador and her three daughters, tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of July.

“We had to shut down production because of COVID and then the women kind of self-shot for a little bit,” Andy said about the filming status of RHOC. “And let me just say that when we resumed production, COVID played a big part of what was happening.”

In the interview, he also spoke about cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement.

He said: “I know that [Braunwyn] has been very active, and I think that it’s something that she’s been talking about with the other women.”

It also turns out that Braunwyn is one of the five housewives that Andy would choose to be stuck in quarantine with. The other four housewives he named were Nene Leakes, Garcelle Beauvais, Leah McSweeney and Stephanie Hollman.