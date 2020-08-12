The friendship between Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms Beador is officially over

While appearing on Jeff Lewis Live, Judge admitted she had not talked to her former The Real Housewives Of Orange County co-star since February. While fans speculated something dramatic went down, the 52-year-old said “there was no big fight that happened between us.”

“I was going through a really, really hard time in my life,” Judge said on the SiriusXM show. “I’m not a needy person and I’m not one of those that needs my friends like all the time like she needed me and you know, we’re all different like that. And I really needed her.”

She continued, “I really needed a friend like I was, you know, walking away from a big contract. Something I was involved in, 12 years of my life. [Ex-husband] Simon [Barney] had cancer. I was scared to death about that. My kids were not coping well with it. I decided to move out of my house. Like there were so many changes at once and I just wanted a friend to talk to. And I was calling her and she would send me to voicemail and send me to voicemail and send me to voicemail and then finally like weeks later like she finally called me back and we had a good talk, but it was she called me because she needed something. It’s not like she called me because you know she wants to know how I was doing. And we had a decent talk and then I just really never heard from her again.”

“I just feel betrayed,” she concluded. “I feel like I was always there for her and I had no problem being there for her and she wasn’t an easy person to deal with when she was going through the divorce. I talked to her multiple times a day and then as soon as she knew Vicki and I weren’t coming back, we just, the calls just kind of dwindled and then finally it was no phone call at all. So it’s just hard because I really needed her and if I would have done that to her when she was going through the divorce and all that, she would have lost it.”

Rumors swirled that the blonde BBFs were first on the outs back in March when it was reported that Judge and fellow RHOC alum Vicki Gunvalson had unfollowed Beador on Instagram.

Things got nasty on social media over the summer when Judge slammed her former friend during a girls’ night out with Gunvalson and others at the Five Vines Wine Bar. According to Reality Blurb, the Cut Fitness owner labeled her former friend as “vile” after a fan questioned where Beador was after Judge posted a group pic from the wild night.

Back in January, Gunvalson and Judge announced their departure from the Bravo reality show within a day of each other.

Beador for her part has had bigger things to focus on. On July 24, the 56-year-old shared the news that she and her three daughters all tested positive for coronavirus. She confirmed their positive COVID-19 test results by sharing a family portrait of her and her daughters, Stella, Sophie, and Adeline, wearing matching black sweaters.

“This photo was taken pre-pandemic. Today, we are Covid positive times 4,” she wrote in the caption. “The girls and I are blessed to be quarantining in the same home (but isolating in separate rooms). A huge thank you to all of the medical personnel that have been patiently guiding us through this illness. Sending prayers to all of those affected.”

Beador, who will star in the upcoming season of RHOC, has since recovered from the coronavirus.

In other happy news, she and her boyfriend John Janssen celebrated their first anniversary on June 21. The reality star started dating her businessman beau after a messy divorce from ex-husband David Beador.