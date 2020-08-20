Your Body Is a Wonderland! Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay claimed she was involved in a “sexual throuple” with singer John Mayer and The Hills alum Stacie Adams shortly after his split from Jennifer Aniston.

Shay spoke with co-hosts Heather Rae Young and Jessica Hall — who is Adams’ sister —on their podcast Flashbacks, where the reality TV star recalled some scandalous details of her alleged relationship with the ‘Gravity’ singer, 42.

“I was living with Stacie at the time. [We hung out] for about six months. … We would go to his house in Calabasa, or Hidden Hills, whatever it’s called. It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on,” the 35-year-old dished.

The Bravo personality assured the host that “everyone always had attention,” but she did add that she became “a little jealous” of Adams when she found out that Mayer “liked her” more.

“I was like, ‘Wait, I brought you into this and now you’re getting more attention than I’m getting.’ And even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking,” she noted.

Adams made her appearance as the bartender on season 5 of The Hills, where she caused drama for married couple Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag. “[Stacie and I] had a year of an awkward friendship falling out, but then came full circle a year later,” Shay said. Shay admitted that she felt like Adams “got everything “handed to her” and “was getting everything I wanted.” However, the two were able to put aside their issues and formed a friendship.

In 2008, Shay recalled how she “got wasted” with Mayer and then-girlfriend Aniston, 51, while working as a bartender and cocktail waitress at the Beverly Hills cigar club Grand Havana Room.

“Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot. … Then invited me to go back to her place in the Palisades after for an afterparty,” Shay claimed.

Turns out, Shay didn’t didn’t end up going to Aniston’s crib because she was “too drunk to drive” and didn’t know how she would get home. One week later, the ‘Heartbreak Warfare’ crooner returned to the cigar club and asked for Shay’s digits because he and Aniston had split.

“One of his friends comes up and he was like, ‘So, it’s not really like public news yet but John and Jen broke up,” Shay claimed. “He wants your number. Give it to me and I’ll pass it to him.”

Ultimately, Shay got “fired” for her sexual escapades. “Stacie and I were talking about it at work one day and I guess one of the other girls heard and she was banging a member who was married with four kids. … So she got fired and then when she heard I was dating John Mayer, or hanging out with, whatever, she went and looked at the New York member list and found out he wasn’t a member of Beverly Hills, but he was a member or New York [and] we weren’t allowed to fraternize with members.”

Luckily, it all worked out in the end since Shay went on to work at Villa Blanca, which is owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump. “If it wasn’t for John Mayer, I wouldn’t be on Vanderpump Rules!” she concluded. So, it looks like they all came out winners!