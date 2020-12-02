Could Erika Jayne Girardi‘s recently filed divorce papers intending to dissolve her marriage to Tom Girardi be all…a scam? That’s the word on the street, as the couple is currently facing down some serious legal challenges that arose this week.

Per court documents filed on Wednesday, December 2, Tom is being sued by class-action firm Edelson PC for allegedly embezzling settlement funds meant to go towards the families of those killed in a 2018 Boeing airplane crash.

The lawsuit alleges Girardi embezzled the money out of a “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne.” But, that’s not all.

The suit went on to accuse the “soon-to-be” divorce itself as nothing more than a load of B.S. “That ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm [Girardi Keese],” it stated.

Also of note in the filing: Girardi’s firm was described as “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds.” It also suggested that this is not the first time Tom has played fast and loose with money that was meant to go toward his clients’ pockets.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has been married to Tom for 21 years, confirmed she had filed for divorce on November 3. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she told Us Weekly. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

She told Andy Cohen in 2017 that she does not have a prenup. “Let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer,” she explained. “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway … It’s gonna be all Tom’s way. I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

She also has defended her marriage to her considerably older husband, who’s now 81. “I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage and then come f**king talk to me,” she said on an episode of RHOBH in April. “It’s great to have financial support. But having someone’s emotional support is something that I wish I had more of growing up.”