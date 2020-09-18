Fans of reality show Big Brother had to do a double-take when they heard contestant Memphis Garrett use the n-word in reference to a black housemate.

According to social media users, Garret was talking to Cody Calafiore when he apparently said, “Dude, David’s a n****r”, referring to David Alexander. Fans started an online petition to have Garrett expelled from the house.

CBS RESPONDS TO 'BIG BROTHER' RACISM ALLEGATIONS

“If left unchecked, we could be witnessing real life harm from a privileged white a**hole upon a black man who is ALONE in the house, after almost all the other people of color have been evicted / threatened,” the petition states.

The show’s network, however, stated that after an investigation, they are confident that Garret did not say the obscenity on the show. “Producers have listened to the scene using enhanced audio. Additionally, the Network’s program practices team isolated and played back the scene several different ways using professional, studio-grade audio equipment. After close examination, it has been determined a racial epithet was not said or uttered,” CBS said in a statement.

The studio went on to clarify that hate speech is not acceptable under any circumstances: “Hate speech will not be tolerated, and those who violate the policy will be removed from the Big Brother House.”

This is not the first time that housemates have been in trouble. Recently, some members have been accused of mocking a contestant who suffers from autism.