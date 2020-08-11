After Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi got engaged on August 9, her ex-fiancée, Nick Viall took to Instagram to react to the exciting milestone. “Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news,” the 39-year-old reality star wrote in the comments section. “Congrats to you two! Lucky guy.”

Of course, other Bachelor Nation favorites jumped in to congratulate Grimaldi, 32. Corinne Olympios wrote, “YAYAYAYY,” while Becca Tilley added, “Ahhh!!!! So beautiful! Congratulations!!! So happy for you!!!!”

Ashley Iaconetti chimed in, writing, “Awww congratulations!!! I felt this coming.”

Viall and Grimaldi fell in love while filming season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017. The two got engaged in March 2017 but split up five months later.

“We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t the best fit for each other,” Grimaldi told PEOPLE at the time as to why their relationship didn’t work out.

In October 2019, the brunette beauty admitted she “didn’t want to get engaged” to the Wisconsin native in the first place. “They didn’t air this,” Grimaldi admitted on Taylor Nolan’s podcast, Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan.

‘THE BACHELORETTE’ CLARE CRAWLEY ENGAGED TO CONTESTANT DALE MOSS AFTER QUITTING SHOW

“I had a conversation with him, and I said, ‘Listen, wouldn’t it be better if we just date outside of the show and then get engaged?’” she revealed. “‘Cause that’d be more meaningful. We’d get to know each other.’ … I think if we weren’t engaged, we would’ve broken up sooner.”

However, Viall didn’t seem to mind Grimaldi’s comments. “I mean, it was fine,” he told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her podcast, “Off the Vine,” in October 2019. “Right? I mean, like, was I irritated? [I] try to be level-headed.”

Despite going their separate ways, the former flames seem to be on friendly terms these days. So much so, Grimaldi made an appearance on Viall’s podcast, Viall Files, which is available on his Patreon account.

WOAH! KAITLYN BRISTOWESHOWS OFF TONED PHYSIQUE BEFORE ‘DWTS’ DEBUT: PHOTOS

Grimaldi announced that her boyfriend, Josh Wolfe, had gotten down on one knee after dating for a year and a half via Instagram. “August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!!” she exclaimed on social media. “@jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged.”

Meanwhile, Viall has hinted he’s seeing someone new during an episode of his podcast in June 2020. “I recently had a conversation with someone that I’m dating and the question was, ‘What if we’re not compatible about this thing?’” he said. “I was like, ‘We’re not compatible about that thing but I don’t know what that means about everything else.’”