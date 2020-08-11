Looking good, Kaitlyn Bristowe!

On August 9, the Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to show how she has been getting in shape before she appears on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, which will premiere in the fall of 2020.

“I’ve been working so hard on my mental and physical health over the last 14 weeks,” the 35-year-old captioned three side-by-side photos of herself wearing underwear and a sports bra. “Reading, meditating, resting, working out, lifting heavy, Pilates, boxing, going to physical therapy for mobility and strength, getting sports massages, dry needling.”

In the most recent snap, the reality star flaunted her toned tummy for her followers and admitted she “feels strong” and is “ready to dance.”

“All I keep saying is ‘Please don’t get sent home night one after all this work,’” she continued.

“Hahah but I’m glad I have had the motivation to work towards something. I always think of myself as a hard worker, who also plays hard, and I’m just ready for this next chapter!!!”

Ultimately, the Canada native — who admitted she “never post[s] body pics” — acknowledged she is “proud” of herself for achieving her goal and staying on track.

Of course, Bristowe — who is dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick — received lots of love and praise from Bachelor Nation in the comments section.

Tyler Cameron wrote, “Sweat equity pays off! Keep killing it!” while Ali Fedotowsky added, “All that hard work is definitely paying off my friend! You look strong and determined. Proud of you! We will be voting for sure!”

Hannah Brown, who won DWTS in 2019, complimented Bristowe’s hot bod, writing, “Dang girl!! You look amazing!! So excited for you!”

In June 2020, Chris Harrison took Bristowe by surprise when he announced she would be competing on the reality series during an episode of The

Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! “I feel like this is back to the moment where you told me I was the Bachelorette,” she told Harrison at the time.

“That is the last thing in the world I thought you were going to say. I thought you were going to ask me to take over your job. I’m so honored to say yes.”

Despite being a dancer, Bristowe revealed on her Kin web series, 9 to Wine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, that she is “a little bit nervous to be critiqued” in the ballroom. “I’m going to be under a microscope again,” she said. “I feel like it took me a couple years to get out of that feeling of everybody’s eyes on me and criticizing and just everybody has an opinion.”

The podcast host is also hoping she doesn’t get sent home on night one of DWTS.

“And that’s another big fear of mine,” she added. “Even though I’ve grown up dancing and I have the confidence in the dance studio, I’ve never done ballroom dancing in my life. What if I’m terrible at it?”

No matter what happens, Bristowe has her eyes on the prize. “I just want to go in feeling my best and my strongest,” she told Entertainment

Tonight in June 2020.