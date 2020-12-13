The sister of Dodi Fayed has opened up and revealed how her family continues to grieve the late entrepreneur’s death following the fatal car accident on August 31, 1997, which also took the life of Princess Diana.

In a candid interview with The Times magazine, Camilla Fayed doesn’t hold back by telling the publication that the tragic incident had been something the family continues to struggle to come to terms with, adding that it’s been impossible to move on.

“Such a cataclysmic event — how could it not change our family? For my dad, like any parent losing a child, it was horrific and, as it is for any family that experiences loss, it was heartbreaking,” the 35-year-old explained.

Camilla, who was just 12 years old when her brother died, said that the grieving process was so much harder since the car crash in Paris involved a royal family member who also lost her life that day.

Diana and Dodi had been dating for a few months before their lives were cut short, but the attention brought on by the media after their deaths made it extremely hard for the Fayed family to mourn the loss of their loved one in private.

“But on top of all that, we were never allowed to grieve in private,” Camilla continued. “That was the main thing. You couldn’t compare notes with anyone else who’d had the experience because it was never on that scale.

“It was part of history, something that was attached to my family, still to this day. It’s not an easy thing to forget. No one will ever forget.”

Camilla also touched on Netflix’s The Crown covering Diana’s life in the royal family in the recent release of the show’s fourth series, which has brought light to controversies concerning her private affairs all over again.

She notes that if producers plan to dig deeper into her love life after her divorce from Prince Charles in season five, her family will undoubtedly find it hard not to be overcome with emotions seeing how the press has already covered a great amount of Diana’s turbulent relationship with Charles based on the events shown in The Crown’s latest series.

“Does it feel distant, like somebody’s else’s story? It’s never going to be distant because it’s obviously affected my family in such a profound way,” she continued.

Diana and Dodi first crossed paths at a 1986 polo match in Windsor, during which time she was still married to Prince Charles.

The following year, he invited the Princess of Wales, William, and Harry for a vacation on his yacht in the south of France, where Diana later returned for a second trip without the boys, which had led many to believe the two were quietly dating.

Their romance would come to an abrupt end when they flew to Paris where they later died.