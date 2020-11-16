Nothing says brotherly love like leaving your family to start a new life in another country. While Prince Harry may no longer be in the royals’ good graces, U.S. A-list celebrities — and even politicians — have welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with open arms.

Harry, 36, and wife Meghan Markle, 39, announced they would be stepping away from their senior royal duties in January. After wrapping things up in March, the couple and son Archie headed to California to start their lives anew. The shocking departure left brother Prince William, Kate Middleton and other Brits with a bitter taste in their mouths.

While his time in British politics may be over — as well as his relationship with his brother, according to multiple reports of a rift between the two — new President-Elect Joe Biden is sure to make him feel right at home, as the two have been friends for several years… and it shows!

As Prince Harry changes his relationship status with William, 38, to ‘It’s Complicated,’ his friendship with Biden gets an upgrade to ‘Bromance.’

See why Harry’s bond with Biden is better than his bond with William below.