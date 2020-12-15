A spokesperson has not commented on the Daily Mail’s report that Prince Andrew stayed in Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion in April 2001, despite the fact that he publicly denied it in his infamous Newsnight interview last year.

The Duke of York spent his last night of a three-day trip to the States in a “private address” to “save taxpayers money,” which the Mail uncovered was Epstein’s $80.4 million Manhattan home.

“I wasn’t staying there. I may have visited but definitely didn’t, definitely, definitely no, no, no activity,” he told Emily Maitlis last year.

Prince Andrew also had time allotted on his itinerary for “private time.” Virginia Roberts claimed that Epstein flew her to New York when she was 17 when she had another sexual encounter with the Duke.

The Mail also uncovered a flight log that details Roberts boarding a plane from New Jersey to St. Thomas in the Caribbean on that night, with both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on board.

SEX CLAIMS & FAMILY TROUBLES: PRINCE ANDREW’S BIGGEST SCANDALS ON HIS 60TH BIRTHDAY

A spokeswoman for the Duke said: “We are not issuing any comment. Nothing at all,” adding that “the flight logs are public source information. They are there for all to see about who flew in and who flew out. If the flight logs shows they flew out on 11 April and he was there overnight, they weren’t there overnight.”

She also did not confirm or deny that Prince Andrew would take legal action against the Mail and repeated, “As I have said, there is no comment from us,” The Guardian reported.

The spokeswoman emphasized that readers can “note what they like. It’s no comment” when it was pointed out that her comments may insinuate that the Prince did actually stay in the mansion.

Roberts said that Epstein trafficked her as a “masseuse” for Prince Andrew in 2001, and he had relations with her three times, but the Duke denies having met her, even though there’s photo evidence of them together in Maxwell’s London home.

THE 15 MOST EMBARRASSING SCANDALS THE ROYAL FAMILY WISHES WE’D FORGET

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein … Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” the Duke said in November but has not spoken with authorities in the U.S. investigating the case.

The Mail has since reported that after his trip in April 2001, the Duke then delayed a family holiday to the Bahamas for a 48-hour bender with Epstein, Maxwell, Roberts and other young women. This comes after it emerged that Princess Beatrice had no recollection of her father being at a Pizza Express birthday party in March 2001, which he used as an alibi in his Newsnight interview.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

People close to Prince Andrew claim that he was not a pedophile like Epstein and was instead in the midst of a “classic midlife crisis.” While on the island, he pursued adult women and wasn’t interested in Roberts.