Season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown was released on the streaming platform on Sunday, November 15, but according to reports, Prince Charles’ friends are said to be “furious” over the exploitation of the royal family’s pain and suffering as Princess Diana becomes the focus of the show’s narrative.

In the new season, The Crown examines the relationship Diana shared with Charles, her lengthy eating disorder battle and, of course, the infamous affair that the father of two shared with Camilla Parker Bowles.

And while millions are expected to binge-watch the latest episodes over the coming days, close pals of the prince are shocked and disturbed that a media company is “trolling the Royals on a Hollywood budget” by supposedly presenting fiction-based stories with little to no facts.

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

“This is drama and entertainment for commercial ends being made with no regard to the actual people involved who are having their lives hijacked and exploited,” a source told Mail Online.

Furthermore, an insider close to the palace tells the publication that there seems to be a lot of concern regarding how Charles is perceived in the series, particularly since his relationship with Bowles plays a significant part — it’s also noted that the prince’s friends deem the exploitation of his life as an easy way for Netflix to cash in on one of their biggest shows.

“In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings. That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth,” the insider added.

ROYAL CORONAVIRUS SCARE: FOUR STUDENTS AT PRINCE GEORGE & PRINCESS CHARLOTTE’S SCHOOL PLACED IN ISOLATION

The fact that these events happened such a long time ago has left those close to the prince wondering how the British public will react as they relive some of the most prominent moments of Charles’ life.

A source for the palace further added that the narrative told in The Crown is being fabricated for entertainment purposes, according to The Sun, and that those who are eager to watch the latest series should keep in mind that the royal family had no involvement with Netflix to retell the events how they actually took place.

In other words, because the royal family isn’t involved with the Netflix series, the palace argues that there’s little to no factual information being presented to viewers.

“There is no sense of telling carefully nuanced stories — it’s all very two-dimensional. This is trolling with a Hollywood budget. The public shouldn’t be fooled into thinking this is an accurate portrayal of what really happened,” said a source.

PRINCE HARRY SAYS ‘JUST CALL ME HARRY’ AS HE RETURNS TO THE UNITED KINGDOM FOR FINAL ROYAL DUTIES

While Charles has remained tight-lipped about his portrayal on The Crown, it’s said that Prince William is enraged by the representation of his parents — particularly his mother, who is seen vomiting into a toilet in the wake of learning about her husband’s double life.

“The Duke of Cambridge is none too pleased with it,” said one close to William, 38. “He feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.”

Prince Harry, on the other hand, has followed in his father’s footsteps and stayed silent, just months after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, reportedly signed a $150 million deal with the company to produce original content for its streaming platform.