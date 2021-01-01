Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially launched their Archewell foundation website with a touching nod to Princess Diana.

On the front page of the non-profit organization site, the couple wrote a letter as they called for “compassion” following a turbulent and life-changing year that has since seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the royal family and start a new life in California.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” Harry and Meghan asserted. ”We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness.

“From our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle, and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action.”

The letter was concluded with the message: ”We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time.”

On the Archewell website, Harry and Meghan also announced the partnerships they have formed between their foundation and a handful of tech companies with who they hope to establish their aims.

One of those organizations includes the Centre for Humane Technology, which helps to create “more compassionate online communities,” according to The Sun.

The couple also touched on their lucrative partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, which is believed to have earned them at least $150 million. The first episode of their Archewell Audio podcast was released on December 29.

Despite having stressed how important privacy is to their family in the past, Harry and Meghan saw no issue in having their one-year-old son Archie take part in the podcast taping, having even encouraged him to wish their listeners a happy new year.

In a final message on their site, the pair wrote: “We want to hear from you. Tell us about how you or somebody you know acted with compassion in the last year.

“Or describe when you felt connected with your friends, family, or community, despite the distance.”

News of Harry and Meghan launching the Archewell foundation site comes just days after reports claiming the two hope to extend their Megxit deal for another 12 months, which will allow them to continue as non-working royals in California.

It’s strongly suggested that their ties to the royal family are what has helped them secure their lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify, and an extension to Megxit could quite possibly mean more offers from brands and major firms throughout 2021.

Harry will meet with senior royals next month in an effort to seal the deal, but it remains unclear whether or not Queen Elizabeth II will accede to her grandson’s request.