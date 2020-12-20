From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from their royal duties to their bombshell Netflix deal and heartbreaking miscarriage, this year has been an emotional rollercoaster for the royals.

The rest of the crew hasn’t had an easy 2020 either. Prince William, Prince Charles and The Queen are watching their own family drama unfold on Netflix’s The Crown while Princess Diana‘s bombshell BBC Panorama interview was brought back into the spotlight.

OK! shares the top royal scandals of 2020.