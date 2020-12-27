Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping to have their Megxit deal with Queen Elizabeth II extended for another 12 months, with the Duke of Sussex planning to return to the U.K. to discuss the agreement in person next month.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan will meet with senior royals over a Zoom conference call in January, before the father of one flies back to London in a bid to seal the deal face-to-face, which would mean that the couple will get to continue as non-working royals in California.

The initial Megxit deal came about back in January at the Sandringham summit, but with the agreement set to expire on March 31, Harry and his wife aren’t done with using their royal titles just yet, after having already scooped up multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Their ties to the royal family have undoubtedly helped them secure their $150 million with the streaming giant while Spotify is said to be paying the pair up to $40 million for a multi-year partnership to front their own podcast.

Things aren’t expected to escalate between Harry and royal seniors, with sources claiming that their forthcoming meeting will be “less confrontational” than when Harry negotiated his Megxit deal earlier in the year.

On top of that, Harry and Meghan are also committed to returning to London in April for the Queen’s 95th birthday, followed by the Duke of Edinburgh‘s 100th in June.

“Although they will do some of it by Zoom, Harry wants to meet face to face to tie it all up,” royal biographer Andrew Morton explained.

“Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think. But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on Covid.”

While the Megxit deal ends on March 31, insiders say the new agreement could take months before a new arrangement is set in place that will allow Harry and Meghan to carry on as non-working royals in the United States.

One can’t help but think how a Megxit extension will sit with Harry’s brother, Prince William, who allegedly didn’t speak to his sibling for “many months” after the deal was announced in January.

As for the couple’s contract with Spotify, it’s believed that Meghan negotiated the deal, having shown executives a clear structure of what listeners could expect from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and judging by their lucrative offer, it seems the music streaming service has high hopes for the pair’s podcast.

“Meghan was the driving force behind the deal. She was incredible in the meetings with executives and had a clear vision of what they as a couple have to offer,” a source told The Guardian.

“Spotify’s whole business plan is to acquire the world’s most talked about celebrities in one place and Harry and Meghan fit the bill entirely.”