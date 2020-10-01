Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke to the Evening Standard over Zoom to discuss their new life in the U.S. and racial injustice in the U.K.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their views on what’s happening in today’s world and said young people of color will continue to be held back “as long as structural racism exists.”

“I’ve had an awakening of my own,” the red-headed royal shared. “Because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t.”

“You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think, ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?'” the 36-year-old said. “And I use that as just one example of where we as white people don’t always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different colored skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people.”

“It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame,” he added. “I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning. And about how we can make it better. I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and actually celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us.”

The Suits alum, 39, praised the Black Lives Matter movement, calling the peaceful protests a “beautiful thing.”

“While it has been challenging for a lot of people certainly having to make this reckoning of historical significance that has got people to the place that they are, that is uncomfortable for people. We recognize that. It is uncomfortable for us,” she shared.

“If we just focus on the uplift and the positivity of that, while still acknowledging the past, that’s where we reshape things, and that shouldn’t be inflammatory at all. That should be really exciting actually,” the brunette beauty explained.

This is not the first time the duo has been vocal about their political views. Their previous comments about rejecting “hate speech” not only broke protocol but was interpreted as a call to vote out President Donald Trump.

However, Harry made it clear that he won’t be quiet anymore. “Now is the best time for us to be able to use our platform and you use your platform as well so we can actually start a conversation and introduce people to the black community that are making a massive difference within their own communities and across the U.K. as a whole as well,” he said.

During the Zoom interview, the mom of one couldn’t help but gush over her son. “We are doing well. [Archie] is so good. We are very lucky with our little one,” she said. “He is just so busy, he is all over the place. He keeps us on our toes. We are just so lucky.”

