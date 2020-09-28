Following their $150 million deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally financially free from his family, and now they are happy to get rid of their royal titles for good, OK! has learned.

“Harry and Meghan shocked the world when they walked away from the royal family, and now they are going to do it again — by rejecting the Duke and Duchess title that Queen Elizabeth II gave them as a wedding gift,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “They both want to renegotiate their deal to leave the royal family. Really, they want to tear it up.”

“Before they are stripped of their titles, they want to give them up,” a pal adds. “The idea that Meghan and Harry are to remain politically neutral and that ‘everything they do will uphold the values of Her Majesty’ isn’t going to work for either of them anymore. Harry has never voted in a U.K. election, but that will change when he is a U.S. citizen.”

Recently, the couple has come under fire for violating the agreement when they urged Americans to vote and to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace insisted that “any comments made by Prince Harry are made in a personal capacity.”

“The [royal] family are all wringing their hands, thinking: Where is this going and does this abide by the deal to uphold the values of the Queen?” a royal aide told the Sunday Times.

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan’s royal titles were dropped from a promo video for TIME magazine’s Time 100 event. The pair were just announced as “Harry and Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, recently moved to Santa Barbara, California, over the summer, and it looks like the couple is ready to spend more time in the U.S. So much so, the red-headed royal is ready to become an American citizen.

“Harry hasn’t made an application for dual citizenship or a green card yet, but he has met with immigration lawyers and is ready to begin the long process. He is excited about his future and becoming an American,” a source previously told OK!. “Now that Harry has decided the USA will be his home, he will need to get the right documentation. He might be a Prince, but under U.S. law he is just like everyone else that marries an American and will need to apply for permanent residency and then go on to apply to be a U.S. citizen.

“Harry is ready to completely walk away from his country,” the insider shared. “He can never see the day when he and his family would return to England. He is happy about the massive deal he and Meghan have signed with Netflix, finally making him financially independent from his family.”