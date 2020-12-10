Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals, Prince William and Kate Middleton “have changed,” royal biographer Angela Levin claims.

Levin told talkRADIO that the Cambridges seem more at ease in the past few months. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their 48-hour U.K. tour on Sunday, December 6, which saw them make nine stops across England, Scotland and Wales, the Daily Mail reported.

“When you see that with Kate and William … when we saw them this morning, they were laughing,” Levin said after they were spotted having a tender moment at a “Toast Your Own Marshmallow” stall at Cardiff Castle in Wales on Tuesday, December 8.

“Kate was moving to the music and they’re very, very easy with each other. I think there’s been a big change since Harry and Meghan have gone that they feel more relaxed,” Levin added. “Maybe not under attack and they feel very much like a team, you can feel that.”

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail that “there has been a relaxing of the body language rituals of William and Kate recently and it does appear to date back from Megxit, after which the remaining top-tier royals suddenly put in an effort to appear actively cheerful and upbeat and, in the case of the Cambridge’s, much more openly affectionate during their public appearances.”

James explained that Prince William and Middleton have been providing “authentic-looking glimpses of their relationship, rather than forcing them to put on a fake performance for the cameras” in recent months.

The Cambridges went on the tour to honor the work of individuals and organizations in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess both wore face masks and adhered to social distancing on the tour. OK! previously reported that the royal couple will not skip the line to get the coronavirus vaccine, which launched in the U.K. this week.

“You can see that they’re natural together and they both are hoping to do the right thing at the right time,” Levin said.

The duo met a small number of residents on the trip, one of which was Ticia David from the Bath & North East Somerset Council, who runs the home and said they were “absolutely delighted by the visit which means 2020 can end on a positive note.”

The pair traveled on Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Train, which was first used by Queen Victoria in 1842. For the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977, a set of Royal Train carriages was formed and has been used ever since.

The Duke and Duchess also met with the Queen in Berkshire to thank volunteers and key workers. The Queen gave the couple her blessing to use the train and was very supportive of their “wonderful idea.” During the last stop at Windsor Castle, Prince William was heard saying “Bye, Gran” as the Queen went back inside.