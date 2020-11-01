Talk about cuteness overload! Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a video on Instagram featuring their three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and 2-year-old Prince Louis, quizzing veteran British TV broadcaster Sir David Attenborough about wildlife.

But it was Louis who stole the show, asking the famed naturalist about his favorite animal (which he adorably pronounced “animal”). “Fans across the world were smiling with delight,” says an OK! insider, “and talking all about Louis’ sweet little accent.” It was a small peek into Louis’ charmed life, which, according to an insider, is packed with pony rides with Queen Elizabeth II, playtime with his older siblings and plenty of love and guidance from his doting parents.

“Louis is a joy to be around, curious about everything and totally fearless,” says the insider. “He already walks with a bit of a swagger and definitely keeps William and Kate on their toes.”

The queen is close to all of William and Kate’s children, but according to the insider, she has a special relationship with Louis. She’s been showing him the ropes when it comes to horses.

“To everyone’s amazement, Louis has already started learning to ride, and the queen has been teaching him things like how to handle the reins,” says the insider.

The tot has charmed the queen’s entire staff at Windsor Castle. “He’s very interested in gardening,” the insider adds, “and wants to know the name of every tree and flower.” His love of nature extends to insects and animals, and Kate thinks he’d make a great geologist or zoologist. “He loves anything that has to do with science,” says the insider. “He has a play microscope and Kate will give him a slice of onion to dissect and study.”

Although Louis won’t officially start nursery until January, he’s been getting some practice doing homeschooling with George and Charlotte. “He has a natural inclination for learning,” reveals the insider. “Kate and William are already sure he’ll be at the top of his class — they’re telling pals that he’s a child genius!”

Of course, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 38, want Louis to be well-rounded, so they encourage lots of free play, art, music and dancing as well. “He loves to paint pictures of animals,” says the insider, noting that Kate and William have tons of his artwork hanging on their refrigerator.

Books are also a huge hit for Louis, who seems keen on stories with a historical slant. “William and Kate always read to him from the time he was born, even when he was still in the womb, so it makes sense that Louis enjoys combing through books on his own,” spills the insider. “He loves ‘reading’ out loud for his parents and grandparents — he’s such a little performer!”

With all eyes on Louis, it’s hardly a surprise the attention has led to some sibling rivalry. “George and Charlotte didn’t mind Louis when he was a baby and just sat there blowing raspberries. But they get jealous when Louis steals their spotlight now,” dishes the insider, adding that the older Cambridge kids are getting competitive.

“It’s a fact for families everywhere — the youngest one is always the cutest,” continues the insider. “George and Charlotte think it’s so unfair!”

Despite their royal standing, Kate and William are determined to give their kids as normal of an upbringing as possible.

“William draws a lot from his own childhood with his mom Princess Diana,” says the insider, noting that they have a trusted nanny with them at home but strive to be hands-on. Kate likes to get the tots involved when she’s cooking (Louis especially enjoys baking!) and William loves kicking the ball around with them outside.

“He’s also an excellent storyteller,” says the insider. “Louis hangs on his every word!”

When it comes to discipline, William and Kate are strict but kind. “They do it in such a warm and loving way that it seems totally natural,” the insider reveals. “They want their children to learn to fend for themselves and also be socially engaging, empathetic to others and creative.”

The sky is clearly the limit for little Louis. “His personality has really come out these past few months,” says the insider. “Even William has commented that he seems like a real person now, not a baby. He’s running around, shouting, playing with his cousins and getting involved in everything.”

Some might say he has all the makings of a future king. “Louis is fifth in line to the throne, so it’s unlikely he’d ever actually get there,” admits the insider. “But everyone says he’d make a great leader someday!”